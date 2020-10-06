Normani On Appearing In ‘WAP’ Music Video: ‘There’s A Double Standard’

Normani jumped at the chance to appear in the “WAP” music video and she would do it again.

Normani graces the Oct. 2020 cover of Teen Vogue. The “Motivation” singer tells the publication why she featured as a dancer in the ultra-popular and somewhat controversial “WAP” music video from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

RELATED: Normani Addresses Camila Cabello’s Racist Social Media Posts

Normani. Photo: Micaiah Carter for Teen Vogue

“The ‘WAP’ video I was really, really excited to be a part of, just because I feel like we’re in a time in music where women — and Black women — are really on top, which is something I feel like we haven’t seen in a very, very long time,” Normani says. “Where I come from, we were all about female empowerment.”

“The fact that I could be a part of such a special moment embracing our sexuality, in which I definitely think there’s a double standard, [was exciting] to be a part of it.”

Normani, 24, also touches on being a positive example for other young Black women and being a vessel for change.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Joins Normani, Nicki Minaj On New Track

Normani. Photo: Micaiah Carter for Teen Vogue

“Representation, like I always say, is key. To be a young woman that looks like myself, I just feel like [being a positive example] is a part of my legacy. It’s me wanting to create better opportunities for us,” the singer shares. “We are multifaceted and capable of much more than we get credit for, in the music industry and also in society. I feel like I have a duty.

“Honestly, for me, it’s bigger than the music. As much as I love what I do, I want to change lives and I want to reach as many people as I can. I feel like that’s the difference between doing something that you love and also having purpose. I want to tell our stories and, like I said, be a representation that Black girls can do anything,” Normani concludes. “I feel like it’s my calling.”