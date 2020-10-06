Tim McGraw Marks 24 Years Of Marriage To Faith Hill With Touching Tribute

Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are celebrating 24 years of marriage!

On Tuesday, October 6, the country superstar took to Instagram to share a very touching tribute to his wife, in celebration of their milestone.

“We have loved, laughed and cried through exciting, inspiring and heartbreaking events in our lives together,” he wrote.

McGraw added his wife has been “a role model for 3 remarkable young women”, referencing daughters Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18.

Along with the touching message, the “Humble and Kind” singer shared a photo montage of him and Faith through the years, set to his new song “Hard to Stay Mad At”.

When ET Canada caught up with the singer back in August, he said he’ll need to “figure something really good out” for their big 25th anniversary next year.

