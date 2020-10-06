‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators Say There Are ‘Things We Would Do Differently’ In Final Season

The “Game of Thrones” creators may be wishing they could turn back time.

David Benioff and Dan Weiss are interviewed in the new book Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon, all about the blockbuster HBO series, and they open up a bit about the highly divisive final season.

“There definitely are things [over the course of the show] we would do differently,” Benioff say, according to NME. “I don’t know if there’s anything I would want to discuss publicly.”

Weiss adds, “Prince once said something about how any record you listen to that you think is terrible, somebody worked themselves to the bone to make it.”

Continuing, “So many people work so hard on any aspect of a thing. So when you say something critical it can sound like you’re blaming somebody else. And really the only people who are to blame are us – and I sure as hell don’t want to blame us.”

The show’s executive producer Carolyn Strauss also says the final season of “Game of Thrones” was a “very tricky balancing act” and adds, “there’s always going to be somebody in their comfy chair who has the better ending.”

She goes on, “There were a lot of practical and storytelling factors that were never considered by someone doing a theoretical finale. If other people have a better idea, well, they can go do it themselves.”

Meanwhile, producer Christopher Newman defends the final season, saying, “I thought it was the best work we had ever done. Once everybody gets over the anger of the internet, they will see they wrote some fantastic stuff.”

He adds, “The criticism doesn’t seem to fairly consider what an extraordinary achievement the whole thing was. When people say ‘I wasn’t happy with the ending,’ I think ‘If you wrote the ending you wanted, I bet nobody would have been happy with your ending either!’”