Malin Akerman And Bella Thorne Get In The Ring In ‘Chick Fight’ Trailer

The first rule of “Chick Fight” is, well… No one actually said not to talk about “Chick Fight.”

The upcoming comedy stars Malin Akerman as down-on-her-luck Anna Wyncomb, who finds herself facing evicted as her business flounders. In order to turn her life around, Anna’s friend (Dulcé Sloan) introduces her to an underground, all-female fight club. ET can exclusively debut the trailer, above.

“It’s time for you to come face to face with who you are and what you’re capable of,” Sloan’s Charleen tells Anna, dubbing the fight club a “safe haven for women to come without societal judgment.”

Not all of the fighters see it with that same sense of kumbaya, though: Enter Bella Thorne‘s Olivia, a “real fighter” who cements herself as Anna’s Gen Z nemesis. So, Anna enlists the help of a washed-up coach (played by Alec Baldwin) to help her tap into her inner Tyler Durden. Kevin Connolly, Dominique Jackson and Fortune Feimster co-star.

“‘Chick Fight’ is so special to me because of all the talented friends I got to make it with,” Akerman tells ET. “It’s fun, it’s exciting and it’s full of badass women! We as women are constantly digging deep within ourselves to find our inner strength, and ‘Chick Fight’ is the story of what happens when you push yourself out of your comfort zone.”

“Chick Fight” is available on demand Nov. 13.

