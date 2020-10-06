Michelle Obama Blasts Trump’s ‘Racist’ Response To Civil Unrest Over Racial Inequality

Michelle Obama is calling out U.S. President Donald Trump for what she sees as his failures as the country’s leader in a new video for the Joe Biden campaign.

The former first lady criticized Trump for how he dealt with issues such as the coronavirus, wildfires on the West Coast and civil unrest over racial inequality in the United States.

Slamming the U.S. President’s reaction to recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations as “racist,” Obama said, “They’re stoking fears about Black and Brown Americans, lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs, whipping up violence and intimidation. And they’re pinning it all on what has been an overwhelmingly peaceful movement for racial solidarity.”

She continued, “What the president is doing is patently false, morally wrong and yes, it is racist.”

Blasting Trump’s reaction to the coronavirus, the Becoming author said, “Right now, our country is in chaos because of a president who isn’t up to the job.”

Continuing, “Today, more Americans have died from this virus than died in the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korea combined. Take all those lives bravely sacrificed and double it. That’s roughly the scale of this tragedy and our commander-in-chief, sadly, has been missing in action and his wilful mismanagement of the COVID crisis is just one example of his negligence.”

Obama encouraged Americans to vote for her husband’s former vice president, Biden, like their “lives depend on it.”

Comedian Sarah Silverman, actor Jason Isaacs and actress Debra Messing are among the stars who have showed support for the video on Twitter:

Powerful, persuasive, petrifying.

Michelle Obama tells it like it is.

If you're American and haven't voted you owe it to yourself and the world to watch.#WhatMightHaveBeenhttps://t.co/JnG7vXcK6G via @YouTube — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) October 6, 2020

Michelle Obama. A calming force in the storm. I could never be as articulate as Michelle, which is why I am so grateful for her words now. #election2020 #michelleobama #JoeBiden #BidenHarris2020 #Vote #VoteEarly

https://t.co/apnNc43SVy — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) October 6, 2020

