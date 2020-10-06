Kate Middleton Chats With University Of Derby Students About The Impact Of COVID-19

Kate Middleton is learning about the effects of COVID-19 on citizens first hand.

The Duchess of Cambridge travelled to the University of Derby, which is located in the English Midlands, on Tuesday to chat with students whose education has been affected by the ongoing pandemic.

While sporting a face mask, Middleton met with first-year, nursing and sports societies students.

The royal checked in on their mental health, learned about the university’s “buddied” up program and the training for their sports societies program that teaches students to support their teammates.

Middleton kept things stylish, as always, during her visit wearing her signature Amaia floral masks, pale blue sweater, dark blue dress pants and an oversized jacket. She polished off the look with a gold necklace from All The Falling Stars that features her children’s initials.

The socially distant meet-and-greet comes just days ahead of World Mental Health Day Oct. 10.