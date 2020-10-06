Eva Longoria Is Tired Of ‘Mom-Shamers’: ‘I Am In No Way An Expert’

Eva Longoria admits she’s no expert at parenthood.

The former “Desperate Housewives” star is on the new episode of the podcast “Anna Faris in Unqualified” to talk about being a mom to 2-year-old Santiago.

RELATED: Eva Longoria Celebrates Son Santiago’s 2nd Birthday In An Adorable Video

The 45-year-old says on the show that “the mom-shamers of the world are real.”

She adds, “I am never going to tell someone how to parent. I am in no way an expert of being a mom. That question of, ‘How do you do it all?’ Even answering it makes other women feel less sometimes. I’ll hear it, and I’m like … ‘Oh, great. She has it together. Maybe I’m not doing something right.’”

RELATED: Eva Longoria Recalls The Lengthy Audition Process For ‘Overboard’ Despite Her Husband Producing The Film

Thankfully, Longoria has a lot of help in raising her son, including her husband José Bastòn and more.

“I have a huge family,” she says. “I have an amazing husband who supports me, I have amazing sisters and I have amazing girlfriends who have kids the same age. We all chip in and get it done.”