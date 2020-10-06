Patrick J. Adams Talks Texting Meghan Markle And Portraying John Glenn In ‘The Right Stuff’ (Exclusive)

Patrick J. Adams still keeps in touch with his former “Suits” co-star, Meghan Markle. The 39-year-old actor, who is currently playing astronaut John Glenn in the new National Geographic series “The Right Stuff”, opened up to ET about how he continues to remain in contact with the Duchess of Sussex now that she, her husband, Prince Harry, and their son, Archie, are now living in Santa Barbara, California.

Noting that he would “love” a play date with Archie and his 1-year-old daughter, Aurora, Adams tells ET, “I leave that in Meghan’s court, she’s an extremely busy woman.”

Adams revealed he’s kept in touch with his former onscreen love interest, adding, “We’ve texted a few times. We both started families at roughly the same time, obviously her family has been a relatively high-profile one, but I’m super happy to have her back on this side of the water, and I would love to see her again soon. She’s incredibly busy, so hopefully time will allow, but I’m proud of everything they’re doing. I think it’s pretty great.”

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family in late March but have continued their charitable work both locally in California and abroad in the United Kingdom.

As for Adams, he’s preparing for the release of his new series based off Tom Wolfe’s book of the same name.

“For me specifically, it was just about researching John Glenn,” he shares of portraying the famous astronaut. “There is no end on stuff about him and I got to spend a lot of time in the archives at Ohio State University and just pouring through stuff like that.”

He added that he considered reaching out to Glenn’s wife, Annie, who died in May, while she was still alive, but ultimately decided not to.

“I wrote, like, about six different letters on my computer but every time it came down to send one I thought, ‘I think it’s best to just leave Annie Glenn,’ to have what ended up being her final year in peace,” he explains. “So I hope we did it justice and I hope somewhere they are looking down and that she looks positively on it, but I thought it best to leave her be.”

As for Adams’ own childhood ambitions, he noted that he never seriously considered being an astronaut.

“I always dreamed of going to space, but certainly never felt like I had what it took. I didn’t have ‘the right stuff,’ so to speak, to get up there,” he says.

“The Right Stuff” streams Friday on Disney+.

