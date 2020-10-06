Kat Von D Reveals She Suffered ‘Major PTSD’ After Attending Same Boarding School As Paris Hilton

Kat Von D is speaking out about her time in the same institutional facility Paris Hilton attended.
The celebrity tattoo artist has revealed that she spent six months in Provo Canyon School when she was a teenager.
Von D took to Instagram on Monday to share a lengthy video about her “traumatic” experience.
“I spent those 6 traumatic months of my teenage years, only to leave with major PTSD and other traumas due to the unregulated, unethical and abusive protocols of this ‘school’ — and cannot believe this place is STILL OPERATING,” Von D wrote in her caption.
During the 23-minute-long clip, Von D thanked Hilton for shining a spotlight on these kind of institutions in her new documentary, “This is Paris”.
She said, “Watching [Hilton] talk about some of her past trauma going to this school that her parents sent her as a teenager. I don’t like to call them schools because they’re not schools they’re f**king lockdown facilities. it just triggered so much s**t for me because it turns out I went to the same school.”
The reality star continued, “I was sent to the same place and I was 15 when I was sent and I spent my 16th birthday in there. I was there for a total of six months and they were definitely the most traumatic six months of my life.”
Just like Hilton, Von D claimed that she was also kidnapped from her bed and blindfolded before being brought to the facility in Utah.
She added, “I had no idea it was gonna end up being that I was trapped for six months at this pretty crazy, torturous awful place.”
Von D concluded the video by once again thanking Hilton for “everything that you’re doing” to raise awareness about the institutions.