Kat Von D Reveals She Suffered ‘Major PTSD’ After Attending Same Boarding School As Paris Hilton

“I spent those 6 traumatic months of my teenage years, only to leave with major PTSD and other traumas due to the unregulated, unethical and abusive protocols of this ‘school’ — and cannot believe this place is STILL OPERATING,” Von D wrote in her caption.

During the 23-minute-long clip, Von D thanked Hilton for shining a spotlight on these kind of institutions in her new documentary, “This is Paris”.

She said, “Watching [Hilton] talk about some of her past trauma going to this school that her parents sent her as a teenager. I don’t like to call them schools because they’re not schools they’re f**king lockdown facilities. it just triggered so much s**t for me because it turns out I went to the same school.”

The reality star continued, “I was sent to the same place and I was 15 when I was sent and I spent my 16th birthday in there. I was there for a total of six months and they were definitely the most traumatic six months of my life.”

Just like Hilton, Von D claimed that she was also kidnapped from her bed and blindfolded before being brought to the facility in Utah.