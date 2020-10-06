Kylie Jenner And Daughter Stormi Bake Halloween Cookies In Adorable Video

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster got started on the “treat” part of trick-or-treat early.

Jenner shared a video of the mother-daughter duo in orange Snoopy pyjamas to YouTube, showing the two baking Halloween cookies from scratch.

Webster even gets involved with the process, mixing the ingredients at various steps – but most importantly, she has fun decorating them.

back with my favorite girl baking halloween cookies 🧡🧡 check out our new youtube vid 🎃✨

“That’s so cute,” the toddler praises her own pumpkin cookie.

As they finish decorating their sweets, Webster wonders aloud, “I don’t know who made these cookies.”

When Jenner asks her who the bakers were, Webster giggles and replies, “We did.”

The pair made Christmas cookies in 2019 and released a similar video.

