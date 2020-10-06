David Letterman Invites A-List Guests In ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ Trailer

There maybe no more apt title than “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman”.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the brand new trailer for season three of Letterman’s digital talk show. “Humour, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people” is the name of the game and season three does not let down with an all-star line-up.

Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle, and Lizzo sit down with David Letterman in Season 3 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman pic.twitter.com/VS3MLrMpw0 — Netflix (@netflix) October 6, 2020

The upcoming season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” boasts appearances by Dave Chappelle, Lizzo, Kim Kardashian and Robert Downey Jr.

Season three of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” premieres Oct. 21 on Netflix. The four-episode season will premiere in its entirety on launch.