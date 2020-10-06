Lindsey Vonn And Her Pup Lucy Host Amazon Prime Video’s New Competition Show ‘The Pack’

Amazon Prime Video has enlisted Lindsey Vonn, and her adorable pup Lucy, to host the streamer’s upcoming competition show, “The Pack”.

Ahead of the premiere, take a look at the first look at the series featuring the Olympic medallist, Lucy and 12 other teams of dogs and their humans competing in challenges all over the world for $500,000. The winning team also receives $250,000 for their animal charity of choice.

“The teams will have to depend on their understanding of one another’s strengths and weaknesses and prove to have the strongest bond in the pack,” Amazon says of the series.

Adding, “In each locale, the human and dog duos will face fun and exciting challenges, designed in concert with a team of accredited veterinarians and certified dog experts that also accompany the group on their exciting journey, making sure it is a positive experience for everyone.”

The series premieres Nov. 20 on Amazon Prime Video.