Dan Levy Calls Out Comedy Central India For Censoring Male On Male Kissing Scene In ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Dan Levy has criticized Comedy Central India for censoring a scene portraying gay intimacy in “Schitt’s Creek“.

The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday, Oct. 6 to share a video of the scene in question, which is from season five of the Emmy Award winning show.

You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove https://t.co/3ouNbuetq1 — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 6, 2020

The clip sees the stars of the series playing a game of spin the bottle during a pyjama party.

While all of the other kisses are shown, the video appears to jump abruptly just as Levy’s character, David Rose, is about to kiss another male on the show.

The actor, who is a vocal advocate for the gay community, added, “The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove”

Fans have been taking to Twitter to join in with Levy in hitting out at the network for editing the scene.

Wow. Why on Earth have you edited out a kiss between 2 men? What do you think this show is about? Love is love, where is the acceptance? This show is one of the best comedy series ever, but it's message is so important and you have censored it. You should be ashamed. — Lindsay O'Keefe (@LindsayOKeefe79) October 6, 2020

Just so you don't miss any of the other kisses in S5 I've put them here for you✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/qOT8KZ2nbM — Lee 🏳️‍🌈✌🏻💗💜💙 (@LeonieWoolf) October 6, 2020

