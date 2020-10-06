Billy Bush Fell Into A Downward Spiral After ‘Access Hollywood’ Donald Trump Tapes

Billy Bush now recounts the difficult fallout after the “Access Hollywood” tapes, featuring Donald Trump, were released in 2016.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Bush admits that after the audio was released, he fell into a downward spiral of depression and alcohol abuse.

He told his brother Jonathan Bush, “I’m paralyzed. I can’t get off my couch. I can’t stop crying. I can’t stop thinking terrible thoughts of what I want to do to myself if I didn’t have children… Help.”

RELATED: Billy Bush Explains Why He Didn’t Stand Up To Trump In Infamous Taped Conversation

Bush is the father of three daughters: Josie, 21, Mary, 19, and Lillie, 15, who he shares with ex-wife Sydney Davis. In the middle of everything, he separated from his wife which only added to the isolation.

In 2019, Bush was hired by Fox and has been getting his life back on track. The experience, however, has forever shaped him as a person.

“I’m not just some untouched little sheltered, happy-go-lucky, ‘Jeez, everything good happens to this guy’ [person],” Bush says. “It makes you real.”

RELATED: Michelle Obama Blasts Trump’s ‘Racist’ Response To Civil Unrest Over Racial Inequality