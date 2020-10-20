Reba McEntire Goes On Date With ‘Sugar Tot’ Rex Linn Of ‘CSI: Miami’ Fame

Reba McEntire is back in the dating game.

On Monday, McEntire shared a photo from her date with “CSI: Miami” star Rex Linn. She adorably referred to her beau as a “sugar tot.”

RELATED: Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker To Host 54th Annual CMA Awards

McEntire first dished on her new romance on Spotify’s “Living & Learning with Reba McEntire” podcast. The 65-year-old country star reveals she has been seeing Linn, 63.

“Getting back in the dating world for me is fun and exciting,” McEntire said. “It’s good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what’s going on,” she said. “Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he’s very into my music. I’m very into his career.”

“It’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart and is interested in me, too,” she added. “We’re having a blast and still getting to know each other… I put myself in his shows and if he was doing this podcast [about dating] and he didn’t mention me, I would be crushed.”

The pair went on their first date in January and have kept in touch virtually during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She described their blossoming companionship as “a lot of fun.”

RELATED: Reba McEntire Wants To Do An ‘Authentic’ Western Movie

“Whatever happens in the future, we’re very stable and it’s been a good six months and I look forward to having more things to look forward to,” McEntire concluded.

McEntire was previously married to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987 and subsequently tied the knot with Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015.