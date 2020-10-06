Eddie Van Halen Dead: Rocker Dies Of Cancer At Age 65

Rocker Eddie Van Halen died Tuesday morning at the age of 65 from throat cancer.

Wolfgang Van Halen posted a message to his Twitter page announcing his father’s death.

The legendary rock star and guitarist had been suffering from cancer for more than a decade.

Van Halen is considered to be one of the greatest guitar players of all time, and one of the kings of the rock genre. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

He is survived by his wife, Janie, and his son.

Hollywood poured to social media, mourning Van Halen’s death.

The likes of KISS frontman Gene Simmons, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and more stars paid tribute on Twitter:

Legendary guitar and musical innovator Edward Van Halen. 1955-2020. Heaven will be electric tonight. pic.twitter.com/hdLd7atI74 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) October 6, 2020

I am devastated at the news of the passing of my friend Eddie Van Halen. pic.twitter.com/hUyIdKXsdG — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) October 6, 2020

I'm tearful. Fucking, fucking, fucking cancer. Eddie Van Halen gone too soon. Total rock legend. Never met him but admired completely. Jump is a jam! https://t.co/IS63qxMxLY — Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) October 6, 2020

RIP Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen were a tremendous influence on both Vinnie & Dime & Pantera. Hopefully they are all rocking out together now! pic.twitter.com/XtnL33aGsd — Pantera (@Pantera) October 6, 2020

Guitar Hero is an understatement. Van Halen forever man. — I Brought A Band, Sam Is On Trombone (@questlove) October 6, 2020

So sorry for your tragic loss @WolfVanHalen, but take solace in knowing that he will be long remembered and live on forever as one of Rock's most extraordinary guitar virtuosos. Condolences to you, Valerie @Wolfiesmom and the entire Van Halen family.#RIPEdward https://t.co/XWoCe8nrZv — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 6, 2020

God bless you #EdwardVanHalen, your work with @vanhalen and your music has done more to make the world a happier place than you’ll ever know. And one more thing….after taking #NeilPeart, @kobebryant and now #EVH from us, 2020, will you kindly just FUCK OFF already? pic.twitter.com/MJTOU19gKn — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 6, 2020

Rock and roll lost a great man today. Eddie Van Halen, your guitar was legendary, and your music will live on forever. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 6, 2020

Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/XpcTlPJq9A — Flea (@flea333) October 6, 2020

I just heard about Eddie Van Halen and I feel terrible about it. Eddie was such a great guitarist and I remember how big Van Halen was, especially here in L.A. Love and Mercy to Eddie’s family & friends. pic.twitter.com/PY8fyrx1Lu — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) October 6, 2020

Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family. https://t.co/ExAWzFAEYJ — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 6, 2020

RIP Edward Van Halen and the inimitable guitar sound of my youth. https://t.co/WHjqIajHxV — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 6, 2020

RIP A genius, musical change maker, one of the greatest to ever do it! 🎸 Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist, dies of cancer at 65 https://t.co/U8TvDvZzIF via @USATODAY — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) October 6, 2020

The world lost an icon, innovator, showman, virtuoso, master songwriter and perhaps one of the biggest inspirations ever to learn how to play guitar. Heartbroken to hear of Eddie Van Halen’s passing. Our love, condolences and best wishes to his his family, friends and fans. #RIP pic.twitter.com/pGhPUXRzyb — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 6, 2020

I loved Van Halen so much growing up. Rest In Peace Eddie. pic.twitter.com/uWuNEF7Omv — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 6, 2020

Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family. pic.twitter.com/MQMueMF2XO — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) October 6, 2020

My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie! …Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer https://t.co/gITtcndQVv — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 6, 2020

Two of the best hours of my life were spent chatting with Eddie Van Halen. A great musician, yes – also a funny and lovely guy who will be missed terribly. Sending love to Janie, Wolf, Alex & all those who loved him. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 6, 2020

Crushed. So fucking crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar. — —Nikki Sixx— (@NikkiSixx) October 6, 2020

This is a very hard one to take for so many of us…his influence and his music will go on forever, thank you for everything Eddie Van Halen RIP #EVH https://t.co/AZRUyj1xll — Taylor Momsen (@taylormomsen) October 6, 2020

Eddie Van Halen and Neil Peart were just too good for 2020.

We all are

My heart is broken — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) October 6, 2020

I just found out that my guitar hero Eddie had passed away. I have fond memories of the tours we did together! He’s up there shredding!!!! RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/CCLZf1IVsw — Vince Neil (@thevinceneil) October 6, 2020

~ With files from ET Canada