Eddie Van Halen Dead: Rocker Dies Of Cancer At Age 65

By Chris Jancelewicz, Globalnews.ca.

Photo: Getty Images/Robert Knight Archive/Redferns
Rocker Eddie Van Halen died Tuesday morning at the age of 65 from throat cancer.

Wolfgang Van Halen posted a message to his Twitter page announcing his father’s death.

The legendary rock star and guitarist had been suffering from cancer for more than a decade.

Van Halen is considered to be one of the greatest guitar players of all time, and one of the kings of the rock genre. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

He is survived by his wife, Janie, and his son.

Hollywood poured to social media, mourning Van Halen’s death.

The likes of KISS frontman Gene Simmons, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and more stars paid tribute on Twitter:

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

~ With files from ET Canada

