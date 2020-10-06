BLACKPINK’s Agency Responds To Criticism Of Sexualized Nurse Outfit In ‘Lovesick Girls’ Music Video

BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment is standing by the “Lovesick Girls” music video.

The “Lovesick Girls” visuals amassed more than 116 million views less than one week following its premiere on YouTube. At least one of those viewers, however, was unimpressed with Jennie’s nurse outfit.

The Korean Health and Medical Worker’s Union spoke out against the sexualized and stereotypical nurse outfit, writing: “The cap, tight and short skirt, and high heels are completely different from an actual nurse uniform. The outfit and portrayal directly imitate the typical sexual stereotype and excuse it as a simple ‘costume.'”

YG Entertainment published their own statement in response, acknowledging the criticism but standing by the music video.

“First, we express our deep respect to the nurses who are always staying by the patients’ sides and fighting in the frontlines,” the statement begins. “‘Lovesick Girls’ is a song that raises the question of why we continue to find love when we are hurt by it while also conveying a hopeful message.”

“In the ‘Lovesick Girls’ music video, the scene with the nurse and the patient reflects the lyrics, ‘No doctor could help when I’m lovesick.’ There was no specific intention to it, but we are concerned about the distorted views,” YG Entertainment continued.

Concluding, “We ask that you think of music videos as an independent genre of art, and we would appreciate it if you could understand that each scene was made with no other intention than to express the music. The production team is currently deliberating and discussing whether the scene should be edited out.”