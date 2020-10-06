‘SNL’ Had To Pay Live Audience To Attend Season Premiere

There was a time when “Saturday Night Live” was one of NYC’s hottest tickets, available once a year via lottery or via a day-of-show standby line, where waits of a dozen or more hours weren’t uncommon.

In the midst of a global pandemic, however, it’s a different story.

According to a report in The New York Times, the socially distanced audience for the Oct. 3 season premiere had to paid in order to be there.

The reason, the Times reports, has to do with New York state guidelines for reopening due to COVID-19, which prohibits live audiences at TV tapings — unless, however, they’re paid as members of the cast.

RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’: Jim Carrey Makes Debut As Joe Biden In Presidential Debate Cold Open

An official from the state health department confirmed to the Times that “SNL” had followed the guidelines by “casting” the audience, and paying them as they would performers.

Those audience members were reportedly given cheques of approximately $150 after the taping had concluded — something that came as a complete shock to those who received them.

One person in attendance for the premiere was Sean Ludwig, who shared a look at the behind-the-scenes precautions the show is now taking while filming in front of a live studio audience.

Waiting to get into @nbcsnl w/ @chrisrock & @theestallion tonight. Just passed rapid COVID tests and double masked with 25% capacity and socially distanced audience. First time ever at SNL and ready to laugh despite the madness of the world pic.twitter.com/Clhd9tsu5m — Sean Ludwig (@seanludwig) October 4, 2020

According to Ludwig, he and his friends obtained their tickets through a website specializing in finding audiences for TV tapings. In addition to filling out a health form, they all received rapid virus tests.

RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’: Chris Rock Addresses Coronavirus Precautions In Politically Charged Monologue

In addition, a portion of the seating at the front of the stage was reserved for frontline healthcare workers, who were presumably “cast” in the same manner.

During his monologue, host Chris Rock addressed a group of first responders sitting up front, joking, “They’re so good, we let people die tonight so they could see a good show.”

Comedian Bill Burr hosts this week’s edition of “Saturday Night Live”, airing Saturday, Oct. 10 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.