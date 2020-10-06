Carrie Ann Inaba Defends Tyra Banks After ‘DWTS’ Screwup

Live television holds the immense danger of something going wrong, which “Dancing With the Stars” host Tyra Banks found out the hard way during Monday night’s show.

At the end of the broadcast, three couples were waiting to learn their fates: Ann Heche and Keo Motsepe, Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko, and Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd.

Banks then announced, “Anne and Keo and Vernon and Peta are at the bottom two.”

A moment later, the confused-looking host told viewers that “there’s been an error…. I’m looking right now, and we have three couples. So we need to clarify this for one second. The bottom two couples are Anne and Keo and Monica [Aldama] and Val [Chmerkovskiy],” Banks said of the pair, who had already exited the stage after previously being declared safe. “There’s been an error in our control room, but we’re making it happen,” she added.

RELATED: ‘DWTS’: ABC Apologizes After Tyra Banks Announces Wrong Couple In Bottom Two

During her daytime gig on Global‘s “The Talk”, “DWTS” judge Carrie Ann Inaba defended Banks, insisting the live-TV screwup wasn’t her fault.

“That was intense and we never had anything like that happen,” said Inaba.

“I just want to clarify for everyone. Everyone’s blaming Tyra on social media. It was not Tyra’s fault,” she continued. “She had the wrong names given to her at the beginning of the elimination round. But it was a technical error in the control booth about counting the votes and who was actually in the bottom two.”

Explained Inaba: “So it’s important to know that the true bottom two were indeed Monica and Anne. And then, sadly we had to choose who went home,” Inaba added.

“You know, I just felt badly for everybody. That’s the most stressful moment of the show,” she said, praising Banks for keeping her cool in the midst of chaos.

“I think Tyra did an amazing job, handling an intense situation,” she conclded. “So, bravo to Tyra, and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ is working to never make that mistake again. So it’s a learning lesson.”

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET/PT on Global.