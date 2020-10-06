Olivia Newton-John Gets Emotional Recalling Breast Cancer Diagnosis As She Announces ONJ Foundation

Olivia Newton-John is establishing the ONJ Foundation, and she became emotional in announcing the new foundation, established to help others who’ve survived cancer.

“I am probably one of those people who’s living beyond cancer, living beyond probably what people expected to happen,” she said in a video she shared on social media.

The “Grease” star, 72, got emotional as she thought back to 1992 when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer. “I knew immediately something was wrong,” she said.

RELATED: Olivia Newton-John Is Made A Dame In U.K. New Year’s Honours List

“I had a mammogram. The mammogram was benign and I had a needle biopsy that was also benign,” Newton-John explained.

However, she still felt something was off, which led her to ask for a surgical biopsy. It was then that she received her cancer diagnosis.

“I don’t say this to scare women, but you have to just trust your instincts,” she said. “All this was overwhelming. It was a feeling of dread, terror, the unknown.”

RELATED: Olivia Newton-John Gives Fans Health Update Amid Breast Cancer Battle: ‘I’m Doing Great’

It was her daughter, Chloe, who inspired her to be brave and move forward.

“I made the decision that I was going to be okay. I had to believe I was going to be okay, that my daughter was the most important thing in my life and I would be okay for her,” she said.

More information on the ONJ Foundation can be found here.