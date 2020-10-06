Ottawa Senators Enlist Alex Trebek To Announce Draft Pick In True ‘Jeopardy!’ Style

The Ottawa Senators received some help in announcing a new draft pick from this iconic Canadian game show host.

The correct answer, correctly phrased: “Who is Alex Trebek.”

That’s right, Trebek lent his skills to helping his hometown hockey team with a video he recorded in the “Jeopardy!” studio.

“Hi everyone, and welcome to ‘Jeopardy!’,” he says in the clip, played during Tuesday’s NHL draft.

Alex Trebek announced an NHL Draft pick Jeopardy style 👏 (via @Senators)pic.twitter.com/7R6VBL259d — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 6, 2020

“Our category today is the NHL, and here is the clue for you,” he continued.

“With the third pick in the 2020 NHL draft, the Ottawa Senators choose this player,” he said, before revealing the answer. “The correct response: Who is Tim Stutzle.”

Naturally, the love for Trebek flowed on social media as fans responded to Trebek’s epic “Jeopardy”-style contribution to this year’s NHL draft.

