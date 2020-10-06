Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collab With Justin Bieber, Will Neither ‘Confirm Nor Deny’

Shawn Mendes paid a virtual visit to “Capital Breakfast”, the morning show of Britain’s Capital FM radio.

In a sneaky bid to get Mendes to spill some secrets, the show’s hosts enlisted the Canadian pop sensation to play a game titled “I Wonder If It’s True”.

One of the hosts asked Mendes if it was true that he’d turned down a collaboration with Justin Bieber last month.

“Is this you trying to get me to confirm that I have a collaboration with Justin Bieber?” asked Mendes, who was on to their scheme immediately.

“I didn’t… last month,” he added.

“If I turned one down, that would be insane, considering he’s been one of my favourite artists since I was like 9 years old,” Mendes continued.

“I cannot confirm nor deny,” said Mendes, who was then asked about recently being spotted with Bieber.

“In the last six months we’ve definitely become a lot closer,” he explained. “It’s really cool to have him as a mentor in a lot of ways just to kind of talk through stuff with, because there’s not a lot of people who do this kind of stuff. But anyway, back to your question because I’m now sidetracking on purpose.”