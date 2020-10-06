Jon Bon Jovi Pays Tribute To Eddie Van Halen: ‘He Was An Innovator’

Jon Bon Jovi taped an upcoming appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Tuesday,

In a sneak-peek clip obtained by ET Canada, the Bon Jovi frontman pays tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen, who lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday at age 65.

In the interview, host Kelly Clarkson asked Bon Jovi if he knew Van Halen, figuring that “you rock guys know each other.”

Bon Jovi responded that he “had met Eddie a number of times over the years,” and honoured his talent as a musician.

“Any kid who ever looked at the electric guitar had to think of Eddie Van Halen,” he said.

“He was an innovator, a genuine unique soul, and there’s a huge hole there now forever,” Bon Jovi continued.

“We were lucky to have had him,” he added. “He was an incredible talent.”

Bon Jovi’s appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will air on Monday, Nov. 2.