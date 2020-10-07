Orlando Bloom Talks Being A New Dad With Ellen DeGeneres

Orlando Bloom is putting his “baby whisperer” skills to use once again.

In August, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star welcomed his second child, and first with fiancée Katy Perry, and on Wednesday he’s on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to talk all about it.

RELATED: Katy Perry Gives Birth To First Child With Orlando Bloom

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The host comments that little baby Daisy Dove’s eyes look more like her mother’s, and Bloom agrees, “The eyes do look like her, but it’s funny because when she first came out, I was like, ‘Oh it’s me, it’s a mini-me,’ and then fortunately she got those Katy blues.”

He continues, “But then she sort of looked a bit like my mom, so I got confused, because Katy’s breastfeeding this mini-me, slash my mom.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Sends Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom The Sweetest Gift For Their Daughter Daisy

DeGeneres also asks about Bloom chanting the the baby to calm her down.

He explains that he does in fact chant a Buddhist mantra to Daisy, and that “Katy’s a bit like, ‘What?’ It’s like I’m a baby whisperer, so I’m definitely winning the daddy points.”