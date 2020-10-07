James Corden Turns Donald Trump’s ‘Maybe I’m Immune’ Comment Into Hilarious Paul McCartney Parody

James Corden is pretty amazed by Donald Trump.

On Tuesday’s “The Late Late Show”, the host spoofed the U.S. president’s video message upon his return to the White House after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

In the message, Trump commented, “maybe I’m immune,” which inspired Corden to turn the line into a parody of the classic Paul McCartney song “Maybe I’m Amazed”.

“Maybe I’m immune, cause today I’m feelin’ so alive,” he began. “Just don’t be afraid of the way I’m breathin’.”

He later sang, “Maybe I’m a man and maybe I don’t wear a mask because I don’t care about others, science I don’t really understand.”

The song also included video of Trump and his doctors commenting on the illness.

“Maybe I’m immune to the way the polls are looking now, maybe I’m afraid it’s not Fake News,” Corden continued. “Maybe I’m immune to all the lies that I have made, I shouldn’t have downplayed. Maybe I’m afraid that I might lose this.”