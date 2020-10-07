Wendy Williams Goes Viral Mispronouncing Coronavirus

Wendy Williams has gone viral.

The talk show host, like many others, reacted to Donald Trump’s statement to Americans to not worry about COVID-19. Her reaction, however, was a little different.

In a segment on “The Wendy Williams Show”, she says, “Oh, President Trump. ‘Don’t be afraid of cornova?’ ‘Don’t let it dominate your life?’ Sir, are you serious? We are here, out in the field. We are frightened of cornova. You got it, so we could get it.”

The clip was posted to Twitter where it has been shared over 8,000 times.

Wendy Williams pronouncing “COVID” like this has me screaming 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XCxBAtejuP — 🗝 (@DiaryOfKeysus) October 6, 2020

I can’t stop thinking about Wendy Williams referring to coronavirus as “cronova” pic.twitter.com/uzzvyLTwm1 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) October 6, 2020

Wait tho. — Melinda Doolittle (@mdoolittle) October 6, 2020

Williams continued, “I felt like [Trump] looked like a monster, or a robot or something.”

“Everyone, just wear a mask,” she concludes.