Ed Sheeran’s Manager Seemingly Labels Princess Beatrice ‘A F**king Idiot’ For Slicing Singer’s Cheek With Sword

Ed Sheeran’s manager appears to have hit out at Princess Beatrice for slashing the hitmaker’s face with a ceremonial sword during a boozy party.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran’s Very First Demo Album Auctioned Off For $85,000 Despite Singer’s Protests

Stuart Camp revealed that they “haven’t heard” from the royal since the incident, which took place in 2016.

The princess allegedly nicked Sheeran’s face while she was pretending to knight “You’re Beautiful” singer James Blunt with the sword.

Camp addressed the dramatic episode during a new interview with the Telegraph.

He said, “I got quite protective over that. Because we’ve never publicly commented on it. But certain people said, ‘Oh, you should lie and say it wasn’t her and say it was someone else.'”

The head of Grumpy Old Management continued, “I said, ‘Well, we’re not telling anyone anything. I’m not lying, just because someone’s a f**king idiot.’ Because they’re thinking, yeah, I will get paralytic and take a sword off the wall. You’re just asking for trouble.”

RELATED: Noel Gallagher Slams Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran: ‘The Biggest-Selling Acts Are S**t’

Camp also conceded, “You know, we’ve not heard hide nor hair from her since.”

Ed addressed the incident in 2017, telling Andy Bush on Absolute Radio: “I got hit in the face and I was like, ‘Alright, okay,’ and started carrying on and then I looked down and my shirt and it was just completely covered in blood and everyone was kind of gaping open-mouthed at me.

“And I was like ‘What? Have I got a nosebleed or something? What’s happened?’ But yeah, it was my face. The story that came out was a tad delayed, I’ll say that. It’s too clean to be a shark and it’s too clean to be a bottle so it’s like – it is a ceremonial sword.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Perfect’ In Ed Sheeran Cover