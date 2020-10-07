Ryan Reynolds Sends Parkas To Nunavut School In Need Of Winter Wear

Ryan Reynolds is helping kids out in Canada’s North.

According to CTV News, the Canadian actor has partnered with Canada Goose to send parkas to the more than 300 students at the Inuujaq School in Arctic Bay, Nunavut.

Reynolds also sent footwear Baffin donated by to the students, saying in a statement that he took action after learning the students at the school did not have season-appropriate attire.

“It highlights a larger issue of basic needs going unmet in Canada’s northern communities,” he said. “I reached out to Canada Goose to match me in providing these students with essential winter gear. They not only said yes in under 30 seconds but went so far above and beyond matching me. I’m deeply inspired and grateful.”

Canada Goose added, “Arctic Bay, being one of the most northern hamlets in Nunavut, has seen its access to everyday items greatly reduced, making the need for winter wear more important than ever before.”

The principal of the school, Gregg Durrant, said that the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the difficulty of acquiring access to necessities.

“We are so appreciative of the warmth Ryan and Canada Goose have shown our students, their gift will be remembered for years to come,” he said.