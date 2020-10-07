Lenny Kravitz Comes Clean About The ‘Stupid Line’ He Used To Flirt With Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz almost screwed up his chances with Lisa Bonet with a “stupid” pickup line.

About the experience in his memoir Let Love Rule, the singer says he first met Bonet backstage at a New Edition concert. He said to her, “I like your hair.”

It was a decision he regretted immediately as he writes, “It was a lame line, a stupid line, one of the worst lines in the history of bad lines.”

The singer also admits he once saw the actress on the cover of a TV Guide magazine before meeting her and told a friend, “I’m gonna marry that girl.”

Kravitz and Bonet were married in 1988 and share daughter Zoë Kravitz together. They were divorced in 1993.

