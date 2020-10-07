Armie Hammer Dresses In Astronaut Suit To Be Jimmy Kimmel’s First In-Studio Guest Since March

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” has welcomed its first in-person guest since the pandemic hit back in March.

RELATED: Armie Hammer And Rumer Willis’ Relationship Is ‘Very Casual,’ Source Says

Armie Hammer rocked a full spacesuit to join the host for a socially distanced chat.

When asked about his outfit, the actor jokingly explained, “OK, the thing is, I know where I’ve been. I don’t know where you’ve been.”

After Kimmel informed Hammer that he’s being “tested on a daily basis,” the “Call Me By Your Name” star suggested that maybe the presenter should be the one wearing the suit.

Hammer also spoke about his new movie “Rebecca”, which hits Netflix October 21.

RELATED: Armie Hammer And Lily James Star In First ‘Rebecca’ Trailer

He explained, “It’s a psychological thriller. It’s about a young woman played by the amazing Lily James, who meets a guy played by the amazing Armie Hammer.”

The film is based on the famed 1938 novel by Daphne du Maurier and is directed by Ben Wheatley. A film based on the novel was made in 1940 by Alfred Hitchcock.

A synopsis reads, “After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast.

“Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life but she finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).”

RELATED: Armie Hammer Shares How Therapy Helped Him Get Through Quarantine