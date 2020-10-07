Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Ring Of Fire’ Cover Is Pure Heat

Kelly Clarkson is turning up the temperature with this Johnny Cash cover.

Clarkson offered a take on a genuine classic on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, performing Cash’s “Ring of Fire” during the popular Kellyoke segment. The “American Idol” alum is a well-documented country fan.

“Ring of Fire” was written by June Carter Cash and Merle Kilgore. It was originally released by Anita Carter before being popularized by Johnny Cash in 1963. It topped the country chart for seven weeks and also appeared on the Billboard Hot 100.

Clarkson has done countless covers since “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered, including Tegan and Sara’s “Closer”, Demi Lovato’s “Confident”, and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect”.