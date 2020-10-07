Bill Murray Says He Could Moderate The Next U.S. Presidential Debate If He Has Enough Coffee

Caffeine is all it would take to get Bill Murray to moderate the next U.S. presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

“After a couple cups of coffee I think I could do it,” the actor jokes during an appearance on the Fox Business Network.

Known for making surprise appearances and his photobombing skills, Murray was an “observer” in the background of “The Claman Countdown” on Tuesday. Murray could be spotted on the couch, flipping through a magazine in the background of reporter Robert Wolf’s remote hit from his home in Martha’s Vineyard.

RELATED: Bill Murray’s Lawyer Responds To Doobie Brothers’ Attorney By Offering ‘Ugly’ Golf Shirts Instead Of Money For Using Their Song In Ad

Wolf says Murray is a fan of the show and stopped by following a round of golf. “He’s a pretty good caddy,” he adds.

Host Liz Claman posed a question to the actor about the stock market, asking if Murray had any shares, as she and Wolf joke that he must own Apple TV+ shares ahead of the release of “On The Rocks”, his new movie for the streaming site.

“I don’t buy anything,” Murray replies. “People just give me gifts.”