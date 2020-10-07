Jennifer Garner Goes Live On Instagram With Dr. Jill Biden: ‘You Know What’s Great? Politics!’

Jennifer Garner wants to introduce her fanbase to Dr. Jill Biden.

Garner and Biden are friends, dating back to their time working together on the non-profit organization, Save the Children. The “Peppermint” actress made the endorsement knowing full well it may alienate a portion of her fanbase.

“You know what’s great? Politics!” Garner quipped, per Yahoo!, before diving into a brief performance of “Go Tell It on the Mountain”.

“The chance to dream of you and Vice-President Biden in the White House, where kids come first, where honour and decency reign,” Garner told Biden, is something she was relieved about. “I think moms are going to put you in the White House.”

Garner and Biden discussed a number of topics, including climate change, food insecurity, the needs of military families, and more during their 20-minute conversation. They also touched on early childhood education and supporting mothers.

“We just need calm, steadiness, a path forward,” felt Biden.