Whoopi Goldberg Is ‘Working Diligently’ To Get ‘Sister Act 3’ Off The Ground

Whoopi Goldberg is fully on board with “Sister Act 3”.

The actress made an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” Tuesday and was asked why a third film in the “Sister Act” franchise has not been produced.

“Because for a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it and then quite recently it turns out that may not be true, people might want to see it,” Goldberg explained.

No one is more enthusiastic about the idea of a sequel than the actress herself, who said they are “working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back.”

The first “Sister Act” movie was released in 1992 and was a smash hit, earning over $230 million. It spawned the sequel “Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit” a year later. The franchise also spawned a Broadway musical and a remake from Disney is reportedly in the works.

“It’s a really fun movie. It’s fun and it feels good and you know, nobody’s mad,” Goldberg said of the original movies. “It’s just like, Listen, bad singing, great singing, okay singing and then nuns. What’s better than that?”