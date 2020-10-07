Explosive New Book Claims Rift Between William And Harry Is Rooted In Parents’ Turbulent Marriage

Tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry began long before Meghan Markle came onto the scene, according to an explosive new book written by a royals expert.

In Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, historian Robert Lacey explores the deep-rooted “pain and trauma” that has caused a rift between the royal siblings.

Lacey has been chronicling the British royals since the late 1970s.

“Both brothers have been damaged by their upbringings; both have reacted by finding different solutions,” explains the author in an excerpt from his book, which features in this week’s issue of People.

“There is so much pain and trauma in this story, going right back to the beginning.”

Although the brothers “were raised to be close and protective of each other,” Lacey claims that tensions grew as William began preparing for his role as future king.

He writes, “It was Harry who was typecast as the ‘Bad Boy of Buckingham Palace’.”

Lacey also alleges that William warned Harry that things were moving too fast in the early stages of his relationship with Meghan Markle.

The book later claims that Palace aides felt blindsided by the Sussexes’ “tough tactics” when they announced that they were stepping down as senior royals.

“It was like dealing with a hard-nosed Hollywood lawyer,” said a senior Palace aide.

“The Sussexes wanted guarantees on every single point as if it were a contractual obligation.” Adds the Palace insider: “The tragedy was the Queen’s broader objective was actually to bring everyone back together, not to split them apart.”

Lacey says the brothers face “potential tragedy” if they can’t reconcile: “This compares with Edward VIII’s abdication in 1936 and the death of Princess Diana in 1997. It’s of that scale. And it’s a challenge that’s yet to be resolved.”