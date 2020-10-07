Meghan Trainor And Daryl Sabara Announce Pregnancy: ‘We’re So Excited We Couldn’t Sleep’

Meghan Trainor is going to be a mom.

Trainor appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “TODAY” with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. The “All About That Bass” singer had some exciting news.

RELATED: Meghan Trainor To Release ‘A Very Trainor Christmas!’ Album

.@Meghan_Trainor and her husband Daryl surprise us with a special announcement: They’re expecting their first baby! 🎉🍼👶 pic.twitter.com/oY707zT5JB — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) October 7, 2020

“I’m very good as you can tell — it’s all Christmas here,” Trainor teased. “But there’s other news that I’m dying to tell you and my heart’s pounding out of my chest.”

“Hit it, Daryl!” Trainor exclaimed as her husband, “Spy Kids” actor Daryl Sabara, revealed, “We’re pregnant!”

“We’re so excited we couldn’t sleep,” Trainor, 26, shared. “We’ve been waiting for so long. I was thinking about who do we tell first and I’ve told Hoda since I was 19, going to the ‘TODAY’ show, ‘I will have the most babies in the world.'”