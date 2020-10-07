Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron Address Romance Rumours, Explain How ‘Trauma’ Brought Them Together

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are setting the record straight on their complicated relationship.

RELATED: Hannah Brown Reflects On Her Time On ‘The Bachelor’ And ‘Bachelorette’

On Tuesday, the former “Bachelorette” flames reunited for a YouTube video on Brown’s channel, where they shared the ups and downs they’ve faced together.

Back in 2019, Brown turned down Cameron’s proposal during the “Bachelorette” season 15 finale and gave her final rose to Jed Wyatt. However, she quickly ended her relationship with Wyatt after it was discovered that he had a girlfriend while he was on the show.

The pair also addressed the romance rumours that sparked when they were spotted together in Cameron’s hometown of Jupiter, Florida, during quarantine.

“We were kind of leaning on each other. We were both going through things and were kind of like each other’s support system all of a sudden. You, of course, have your family there, but it’s always nice to have someone to lean on as well,” Cameron, 27, said referring to his mother Andrea’s sudden death and her younger brother’s overdose.

Added Brown: “I wanted to get away from my own trauma, so I would say that I traded Tyler’s trauma for mine. I also wanted to be there for you.”

RELATED: Tyler Cameron Gets Real About His Struggle To Heal After His Mother’s Death

After attending his mother’s funeral, Brown stayed in Florida to be by Cameron’s side during that difficult time.

“You were able to bring light to a very dark time. It was needed,” he said.

RELATED: JoJo Fletcher Confesses Chris Harrison’s Job Is ‘Hard’ After Filling In For Him On ‘The Bachelorette’

Shortly after reconciling, they began lockdown together amid the COVID-19 pandemic and fuelled relationship rumours after being snapped by paparazzi together on numerous occasions.

“I made a rule. I’m not hooking up, I’m not doing nothing because I don’t want you to go away, and I go away and then we’re like, ‘Oh I don’t feel that,’ and we’re upset again at each other. We got upset with each other anyways,” Cameron added.

“We were under pressure the whole time. People think we were hooking up the whole time…Never kissed,” Brown, 26, revealed.

“We went from a dating show where it didn’t work out, then not talking to each other, trauma happens, we hang out, to living together,” Cameron continued. “Twelve times more the amount of time in that house together for those 18 days than we did on the show.”

RELATED: Mike Johnson Says Matt James Asked For His Advice Before Becoming ‘The Bachelor’ (Exclusive)

The former pageant queen left Florida abruptly by hitching a ride with a friend from her hometown.

“By that time I was so…like, I wasn’t very nice that day. You were definitely not nice that day,” Brown recalled.

As for where their relationship stands right now, the exes say that they’re “trying to be cool being friends.”

“Everything we’ve been through, all the stuff we’ve done, we care about each other, we’re there for each other,” Cameron said. “I’m super stoked where we’re at right now. We’re able to sit here and have fun with each other. This has been the best conversation we’ve had.”

“There’s no pressure,” Brown added. “It feels like it’s more our own terms. I think it’s been good.”

RELATED: Clare Crawley Blows Up ‘The Bachelorette’ In New Trailer

Cameron also posted his own YouTube video of the pair taking part in a mukbang, in which they discussed the upcoming seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”.