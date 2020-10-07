Shawn Mendes Says It Was ‘Tough’ Being Away From Camila Cabello While She Was Filming ‘Cinderella’

Shawn Mendes has been missing Camila Cabello.

On Wednesday, Mendes appeared on CapitalFM to talk about life in quarantine, his relationship with Cabello, and more.

The Canadian singer revealed that he’s been staying at Cabello’s house in California, but as Cabella was off filming “Cinderella”, the couple have seen little of each other.

“She actually just got back like three days ago for the first time in a month and a half,” Mendes said. “It was tough. I think the longest before that was maybe three weeks away.”

He also talked about his new song “Wonder” and how it was inspired by his relationship.

“I realized I had a lot of fear as a human… to say how my heart was feeling,” Mendes explained. “And I realized when it comes to matters of the heart, we don’t really have to be experts.”