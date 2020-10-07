Kendall Jenner Snaps At Kylie Jenner On ‘KUWTK’ Over An Outfit: ‘You Ruined My F**king Night’

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner’s beef cannot be rectified by a cow shirt.

Things pop off between sisters Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 23, in a new teaser for “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. In the clip, Kendall expresses her frustration with Kylie for wearing an outfit intended for the former.

“You want to try that cow shirt? Could be cute with your shoes,” Kourtney Kardashian asks Kendall. “No! I wanted to wear your brown, other outfit,” she replies. “But then, Kylie comes in and everyone bows down to Kylie and lets her wear whatever the f**k she wants.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Reveals Real Reason Why ‘KUWTK’ Is Ending

Kendall says in a confessional that she did not expect the family to hit the town, which is why she turned down the outfit initially offered to her.

“Whenever we are in Palm Springs, we really just stay at the house. We don’t really leave the community and it’s always just chill vibes,” she explains. “So, I didn’t even really think to bring something to go out in. I didn’t think we were gonna leave the house.”

Things only escalate between the sisters. RELATED: Malika Hangs Up On Khloe Kardashian Over Baby Shower Drama “I literally look like I’m going to f**king lunch. You guys are all going out,” Kendall complains, irking the younger sister. “Kendall! Oh, like, you deserve the outfit more?” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul responds.