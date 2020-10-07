Jerry Seinfeld Is Not Quitting Standup Any Time Soon

Jerry Seinfeld still enjoys performing standup comedy.

“I do, I really do,” the comedian admitted on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Tuesday.

He started doing standup comedy, which he compares to surfing, in the ’70s.

“I think I’m one of those surfers — you know, those old guys that just still paddle out every day and nobody even knows they’re doing it. But it’s like, they have to do it, and it’s just part of the day, and part of the deal. That’s why I do it,” he explained.

Seinfeld said that he really enjoys it as “a beautiful, natural, energetic thing.”

He then mentioned that one of his regrets in life is never taking up surfing.

“That’s the thing I wanted to do in my life that I didn’t do. I really wanted to do it and I never did it,” he said.

One thing the comedian has done all his life is try out comedic bits on his peers, which explains the title of his book.

“‘Is this anything’ is what you say before you try a bit out on another comedian. I’ve been saying that my whole life. So this book, Stephen, that’s everything I’ve done with my life. That’s my whole life, in a book,” the star explained.

Is This Anything? was released on October 6.