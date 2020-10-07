Ruby Rose Reveals Cause For Her ‘Batwoman’ Departure: ‘That’s What Was Best For The Show’

Ruby Rose opens up about her departure from “Batwoman”.

Rose caught up with SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” to address her abrupt departure from “Batwoman” after just one season. The actress says her back injury was less of a factor than the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We got shut down early,” Rose explained. “We didn’t get to finish the first season, which is such a shame, especially for a first season show. Um, and then we went into lockdown with COVID and thinking of in quarantine and locked down, there was a lot of thought and reflection and kind of everyone did it.”

“We were discussing the show and we had a conversation,” she added. “I had a great time on ‘Batwoman’. I am so proud of what we achieved. We set out to achieve something pretty significant, you know, the first ever live-action Batwoman and the first ever, you know, out gay superhero, her and Kate Kane.”

Rose asserted the decision was mutual and that she eagerly watch season two as a fan.

“We sort of mutually agreed that probably what was best for the show, um, at the time was they go in a different direction and I go in a different direction,” she said. “It was tough cause it was sad cause we will love each other, but also it made sense for so many different reasons.”

Ultimately, Rose believes her departure will serve the show.

“I’m going to miss everyone from the show,” she assured. “But I do believe that that’s what was best for the show. And I think that everything we, we did set out to do, we accomplished.”

“It kind of made sense now that handing over the mantle to somebody else would be a very sort of, uh, creative process for the producers and for the show,” Rose concluded. “Saying goodbye to that character is sad, but I also am excited for everything else that’s coming up.”

Rose also addressed the departure in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show”.