Eddie Van Halen’s Widow Janie Liszewski Mourns Her Late Husband: ‘My Heart And Soul Have Been Shattered’

Janie Liszewski, the widow of late rock legend Eddie Van Halen, shared a post on Instagram on Wednesday in memory of her late husband.

“My husband, my love, my Peep,” she wrote, along with a photo of the couple’s feet while they were relaxing together at the beach. “My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces. I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness.”

Van Halen passed away at 65 on Tuesday morning after battling throat cancer for several years.

“Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be,” Liszewski wrote. “Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow.”

She added, referencing their dog: “Please watch over Kody and I. We love you and miss you so very much.”

Liszewski and Van Halen were married in 2009. He was previously married to Valerie Bertinelli, with whom he shared a son, Wolfgang Van Halen, 29.

Wolf shared a photo of him and his dad to Instagram on Wednesday, a day after announcing his father’s death on social media with a heartbreaking tribute. “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” Wolf wrote, continuing, “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”