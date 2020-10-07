Fans Freak Out After Chris Evans Shows Off Tattooed Torso In Shirtless Video

By Sarah Curran.

Chris Evans has been getting a lot of attention over his latest pieces of body art.

The “Captain America” star revealed his tattooed torso in an Instagram story, which showed him performing an impressive backflip into a pool.

Fans on Twitter couldn’t help but notice that the actor was flaunting some fresh ink around is chiselled abs.

Check out some of the online reaction:

The star’s other body ink includes a tattoo tribute to filming “The Avengers”.

Meanwhile, his co-star Robert Downey Jr. previously told Entertainment Weekly, “Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo. And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo. It was [Scarlett] Johansson’s idea, and she and [Chris] Evans did it in New York. Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to L.A., he did me, did [Jeremy] Renner, and then we just bullied [Chris] Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it.”

