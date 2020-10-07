Fans Freak Out After Chris Evans Shows Off Tattooed Torso In Shirtless Video

Chris Evans has been getting a lot of attention over his latest pieces of body art.

The “Captain America” star revealed his tattooed torso in an Instagram story, which showed him performing an impressive backflip into a pool.

🎥 EVERYBODY STAY CALM! Chris Evans and his new tattoos via Instagram stories 💙 pic.twitter.com/D8qFWrqjJ7 — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) October 6, 2020

Fans on Twitter couldn’t help but notice that the actor was flaunting some fresh ink around is chiselled abs.

Check out some of the online reaction:

the duality of chris evans amazes me?? like he is the softest cutest man ever but also a complete badass who can backflip, has washboard abs, a v-line, and a shit ton of cool chest tattoos.. mkay pic.twitter.com/6XQl03odH0 — katie 🎃 (@cevansavenger) October 6, 2020

ALL I CAN THINK ABOUT ARE CHRIS EVANS’ TATTOOS — ftdt supremacy (@cherrygolden28) October 7, 2020

Coworker- hey, did you know that Chris Evans…

Me- yes

Coworker- no, but did you know

Me- yes, I know.

Coworker- but did you know he’s, like, covered in tattoos? Yup. I know. I’m ok with it. I’m very, very ok with it. — Katherine Sullivan (@kitkat_131) October 7, 2020

chris evans getting more tattoos that we didn’t know about is my villain origin story 😔 pic.twitter.com/TB3boRlTKz — mads ♡’s chris evans (@flaminhotcevans) October 6, 2020

NO THOUGHTS ONLY CHRIS EVANS’ TATTOOS — spookgee | JO DAY (@cptmcrvels) October 6, 2020

The star’s other body ink includes a tattoo tribute to filming “The Avengers”.

Meanwhile, his co-star Robert Downey Jr. previously told Entertainment Weekly, “Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo. And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo. It was [Scarlett] Johansson’s idea, and she and [Chris] Evans did it in New York. Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to L.A., he did me, did [Jeremy] Renner, and then we just bullied [Chris] Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it.”