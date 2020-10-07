Lenny Kravitz Claims Bill Cosby Kicked Lisa Bonet Off ‘A Different World’ Because She Was Pregnant

Lenny Kravitz is looking back on the treatment that his ex-wife Lisa Bonet received from her co-star Bill Cosby after finding out that she was pregnant.

The singer-songwriter claims that Cosby kicked Bonet off the “Cosby Show” spin-off, “A Different World” in 1988, after finding out that she was expecting a baby.

Kravitz writes about the incident in his new memoir, Let Love Rule.

According to Grammy-winner, Bonet and the show’s producer, Debbie Allen, called a meeting with Cosby at the time.

Allen pitched an idea that Bonet’s character, Denise Huxtable, would get pregnant in the show, however Cosby quickly quashed the suggestion.

Kravitz says Cosby announced, “Lisa Bonet is pregnant, but Denise Huxtable is not.”

Bonet was then pulled from the series and only allowed to return to “The Cosby Show” after her daughter Zoë was born.

“But from then on, her relationship with Bill was tense and ultimately untenable,” Kravitz adds.

Bonet eventually left “The Cosby Show” for good in 1991.