Tom Hanks Heads West In First Look At ‘News Of The World’

Tom Hanks is heading out west in the first trailer for the drama “News Of The World”.

Currently slated to arrive in theatres on Dec. 25, the movie is an adaptation of a 2016 novel by Paulette Jiles and see Hanks reunite with his “Captain Phillips” director Paul Greengrass.

RELATED: Tom Hanks Reveals He Paid For Parts Of ‘Forrest Gump’ Himself

Set in 1870, the drama centres on Hanks’ Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a Civil War veteran and widow who travels the plains performing one-man news stories from afar for the local people with the goal of bringing communities together and expanding their knowledge of the world. In his travels he stumbles upon a smashed carriage with a young girl as the sole survivor. Kidd discovers she was found as a toddler and raised by Kiowa people of the Great Plains as one of their own. Speaking no English, the young girl recognized the Kiowa as her family and does not view them with the same contempt white settlers do. Kidd takes the girl under his wing for an epic journey to reunite her with her aunt and uncle from whom she was separated from years earlier.

Hanks stars in the movie alongside German child actress Helena Zengel, who makes her Hollywood feature film debut in “News Of The World”. It also marks Hanks’ first foray into the Western genre.