Suzanne Somers ‘On The Mend’ From Neck Surgery After Injuring Vertebrae In Nasty Fall

Suzanne Somers, 73, is healing at home after a nasty fall.

According to the “Three’s Company” alum’s Instagram post, she underwent neck surgery after the fall. But the surgery was successful.

Somers and her husband/manager, Alan Hamel, posted a statement on Wednesday, explaining the reason why the couple have been absent from their Facebook Live livestreams. During their coronavirus quarantine together, Somers and Hamel have regularly streamed live from their home bar, which they call Big Al’s.

“Thank you so much for all of your concern while Alan and I took a break from our normal schedule. As most of you know, I have been struggling for the better part of the year with a fractured hip, and then Alan and I took an unfortunate fall while coming down the stairs at our home,” the post read. “I had an intense amount of pain after the fall that was not resolving – even after having tequila! After several scans, it was determined I had two vertebrae out of place which was causing pressure on nerves and creating that tremendous pain.”

She added, “The good news is that I had neck surgery to correct these issues and now I am on the mend! I need a bit more time to recover before I can join you again at the bar for our virtual cocktail parties.”

Hamel added more detail in a statement he provided to ET Canada.

“Yes it’s all true. We live on a mountain and for 43 years Suzanne and I have BILLY GOATED up and down this mountain with no issues, no accidents, nothing,” he explained.

“A few weeks ago, we were leaving our bedroom and I stepped on a boulder, lost my balance and started going down. We were holding hands at the time so Suzanne came down with me and landed on top. At that split-second moment, I hoped that I had taken the fall and her fall was cushioned by me but it was not to be. I was not hurt but she got banged up pretty badly and for the next while had terrible neck pains and pains in her shoulder. X-rays reveals that she had damaged the vertebrae in her neck, she had surgery which corrected the problem and also eliminated the pain she had been feeling. The only pain now is the pain from the surgery which is also dissipating very quickly,” Hamel continued.

“She will be wearing a neck brace for the next month, and you will see her during our regular Facebook live hours on Tuesday Thursday and Friday and as usual, lots of tequila will be flowing which we’ve discovered is a great way to eliminate pain,” he joked.

“All the great organic products of Suzanne’s she I had planned to present to you this week will still be presented and priced wonderfully and she will be posting on suzannesomers.com plus all the other social platforms about what happened and her recovery,” he added.

Thanking fans for the thousands of good wishes that have poured, in, he said, “Every so often, life gives you the finger and once you work your way through the negatives, you can genuinely appreciate happiness… Suzanne really loves and cares about her friends she talks with on Facebook Live and can’t wait till next week when she plans to return. Bring your own tequila.”

Somers and Hamel have been married since 1977.