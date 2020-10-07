Suzanne Somers ‘On The Mend’ From Neck Surgery After Falling Down Stairs

Suzanne Somers, 73, is healing at home after a nasty fall down her stairs.

According to the “Three’s Company” alum’s Instagram post, she underwent neck surgery after the fall. But the surgery was successful.

Somers and her husband/manager, Alan Hamel, will post a statement on Wednesday, explaining the reason why the couple have been absent from their Facebook Live livestreams. During their coronavirus quarantine together, Somers and Hamel have regularly streamed live from their home bar, which they call Big Al’s.

“Thank you so much for all of your concern while Alan and I took a break from our normal schedule. As most of you know, I have been struggling for the better part of the year with a fractured hip, and then Alan and I took an unfortunate fall while coming down the stairs at our home,” the post read. “I had an intense amount of pain after the fall that was not resolving – even after having tequila! After several scans, it was determined I had two vertebrae out of place which was causing pressure on nerves and creating that tremendous pain.”

She added, “The good news is that I had neck surgery to correct these issues and now I am on the mend! I need a bit more time to recover before I can join you again at the bar for our virtual cocktail parties.”

Somers and Hamel have been married since 1977.