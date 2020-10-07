Haim Tackles Music Industry Sexism In ‘Man From The Magazine’ Music Video

Haim is dishing up cold cuts and imagery in the music video for “Man From The Magazine”.

The group tackles sexism in the music industry while slicing into deli meat in the song’s official visuals. “Man From The Magazine” serves as track number 11 from the sisterly trio’s third studio album, Women in Music Pt. III. Haim reunited with director Paul Thomas Anderson for the new video.

“Paul came up with the idea after hearing the whole record and we both felt strongly that this song, in particular, needed a visual, so Danielle put on a mic and sang it live in the middle of the deli,” Haim said in a statement published by Rolling Stone.

Haim and Anderson first collaborated in 2017 when he directed the short film “Valentine”. Women in Music Pt. III dropped on June 26 and received universal acclaim from critics.