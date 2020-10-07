Lili Estefan Discusses Husband’s Cheating Scandal In Series Premiere Of ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’

Blindsided by a cheating scandal, blackmail, and divorce, the Estefans put it on the table for the first time in the series premiere of Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

The series premiere of “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” kicked off with a bang as the group discussed an “extremely personal topic”.

Grammy winner Gloria Estefan, her daughter and rising musician Emily Estefan and her niece and Daytime Emmy Award-winning Lili Estefan came to the Red Table for the first time to discuss the subject of divorce.

In the Wednesday, Oct. 7 episode, Lili candidly spoke out about the incident that lead to her shock split from husband Lorenzo Luaces in 2017.

“A few years ago, Lili went through a very painful divorce from her husband of 25-years,” said Gloria. “It was a scandal that made international headlines and we have never spoken about it publicly.”

Lili recalled, “2017 was supposed to be a great year for me. I was a very accomplished woman in my career… my husband, who protects me, he was a very accomplished guy. I had two beautiful kids and I was celebrating my 25th wedding anniversary.

She continued, “I really thought I had a perfect life…I was so wrong.”

Lili’s life was turned upside down after her husband was pictured together with another woman. Lili revealed, “He says a paparazzi caught me with another woman, and they’re asking $200,000 for the pictures.”

The divorce that followed in 2018 was as much of a shock to Lili as the cheating scandal itself.

She said, “There’s no divorce in our family… I never, ever guys expected to get a letter from a lawyer that he had filed for divorce.”

Lili added, “That was another shocking moment in my life – never thought we would get divorced, never thought I would mention the ‘D’ word – impossible. And would’ve done anything to save my family.”

Joining the, table Gloria’s husband Emilio Estefan commended Lili for her strength throughout the ordeal. He said, “The way you handled your kids, you never talk bad about him…that takes a lot of courage to do that.”