Dolly Parton Says Whitney Houston Made ‘I Will Always Love You’ ‘So Much More Than What It Would’ve Been’

Dolly Parton is opening up about the first time she heard Whitney Houston’s version of “I Will Always Love You”.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Turned Down Elvis Presley’s Request To Cover ‘I Will Always Love You’

During a virtual appearance on “The Graham Norton Show”, the country queen explains she offered up the track for the 1992 film “The Bodyguard”, but completely “forgot about it” until she heard Houston singing it on the radio.

“I was driving home in my car from my office going through Brentwood, a little town where I live in Nashville, and I just heard this voice come on the radio,” she recalls. “It kind of rang a bell to me but it didn’t hit because she was kinda talkin’ it.”

RELATED: Dolly Parton In Talks To Pose For Playboy ‘If It’s In Good Taste’

Parton says it wasn’t until she heard the chorus that she recognized the song, telling Norton, “I had to pull off to the side of the road, seriously, it was one of the most overwhelming feelings I’ve ever had.”

She adds: “To hear that done so well, so beautiful, so big – I had no idea I had written a song that could be that important, and I didn’t, I think she just took it and made it so much more than what it would’ve ever been.”

Fans can watch the country star’s interview above.